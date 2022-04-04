Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on funding to fight COVID and Sarah Palin’s political pursuit

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, on Capitol Hill, a bipartisan deal is emerging to give the White House some of the money it says it needs for COVID testing and vaccinations. And in the far northern reaches of the country, in Alaska, a vacant congressional seat has brought former Governor Sarah Palin back to the national political stage.

Joining me to discuss all of this is our Politics Monday duo. That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

It is so good to see both of you on this Monday.

And we have a little bit of news. Just in the last few minutes, we have learned that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has picked up a third Republican Senate vote, and that is Mitt Romney.

It's a landslide, I guess, by modern standards.

(LAUGHTER)