Brooks and Capehart on Senate shakeups and Brittney Griner’s release

Jonathan Capehart:

I want to keep talking about Senator — Senator Warnock, who — the race was maddeningly close, even on election night swinging back and forth.

But I do think Democrats were reasonably confident that he would eke it out, because he did travel. He didn't depend on Atlanta for — to get the votes. He traveled all around the — all around the state to red districts, and just gave those voters the courtesy of at least asking for their vote, but at least: Listen to what I have to say.

He ran a positive campaign, especially during the general election, when people were trying to get him to talk about the travails of Herschel Walker. He spent all of his time talking about: Here's how I worked with senators from the other side to compromise to do things for Georgians.

And he wasn't afraid to do all of that while standing firmly on capital-D Democratic values, not running away from the fact that he was a Democrat or is a Democrat, and asking people, hey, give me your vote, give me a full term, and look at what I will be able to do.

And on the side of Herschel Walker — yes, Herschel Walker — it was a cynical ploy by Republicans to put up a Black man to run against a Black man who was woefully unqualified to be a member of the Senate, thinking that all they had to do was put up another Black man, and that would be enough to siphon off enough African American votes to help them get over the top.

And what we saw on — in the run-off is that that didn't pay off. In fact, they insulted a lot of people.