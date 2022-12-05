Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Georgia’s Senate race, Trump’s comments on the Constitution

Tamara Keith:

Right.

And so what I would say is that the former president did put out another truth today on TRUTH Social and sent it around, saying: Oh, I never said that. That's not what I said, which, this year's word of the year from Merriam-Webster is gaslighting. And that's what that is. And that is what the former president does constantly, where he says something that maybe is a little unclear, but seems to imply something.

And then he said, oh, no, I never said that thing as soon as people react. And so that's the danger that Republicans find themselves in, is, if they react too strongly before he says, oh, wait, I never meant to say that.

But let's just be very clear that, although in this post over the weekend, he talked about terminating articles of the Constitution, what he was arguing for on January 6, what he has been arguing for since, which is either a rerunning of the 2020 election or reinstating him as president, all of those things are out of line with the Constitution and would amount to terminating the Constitution.

And just the other thing to note, though, is that, as Amy points out, there are a large number of people who believe that he was — that they believe the lie. They believe that he should be in office. They believe that he should be reinstated now. And there are some subset of people who actually believe that's plausible.