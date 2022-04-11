Amy Walter and Laura Barrón-López on Biden’s ATF nominee, Trump’s sway in primary races

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Tess Conciatori
Tess Conciatori
Leave your feedback
Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter and Laura Barrón-López of POLITICO join Lisa Desjardins to discuss the latest political news, including a recharged debate over President Biden's nominee to run the agency that regulates guns, legislation on abortion and former President Trump influence on key races as the primary election season kicks into high gear.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: