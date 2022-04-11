Amy Walter and Laura Barrón-López on Biden’s ATF nominee, Trump’s sway in primary races

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Audio

Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter and Laura Barrón-López of POLITICO join Lisa Desjardins to discuss the latest political news, including a recharged debate over President Biden's nominee to run the agency that regulates guns, legislation on abortion and former President Trump influence on key races as the primary election season kicks into high gear.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: