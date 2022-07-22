Dissecting Steve Bannon’s contempt conviction and the Jan. 6 committee’s accomplishments

Fmr. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA):

Oh, very significant.

And, as you know, Judy, I — before I was in Congress, I was a congressional counsel. And this is for the rights of Congress, asserting their right to investigate. So, I think it's very significant that now Congress can play its role in asserting its right to investigate.

And so the gutless Steve Bannon, who was so critical in this insurrection, we know Steve Bannon was calling the president all during Christmastime, saying, get in there and be running this insurrection, which we know Steve Bannon was very much involved in.

I think Steve Bannon is going to have more liability in this, because he was telling Donald Trump to come back and to be involved in this January 6 thing. Remember, the night before, Steve Bannon was saying, it's not going to be what you think it is. It's — all hell is going to break loose.

And we now know, in October, Steve Bannon was on tape saying, even if Donald Trump loses, he's going to say he's going to win. So there's all kinds of documents and records, bank records that we need to get, from Steve Bannon.

And now Congress can assert its authority. And I think Steve Bannon is going to have a whole lot more trouble. So he said he was going to go medieval. And I think — I certainly hope that Congress is going to go medieval in terms of getting these records on this guy who I think is very much an insurrectionist and was very key in involved in this whole plot to overthrow an election.