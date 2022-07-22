News Wrap: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

Judy Woodruff:

The two misdemeanor counts carry a maximum penalty of two years in jail and $200,000 in fines.

President Biden's mild COVID symptoms are said to be improving tonight. The White House physician says he's responding well to treatment. The White House showed Mr. Biden today in a virtual meeting with economic advisers. His voice was ragged, but he said he felt better than he sounded.

Later, the president's COVID coordinator said the key is still being fully vaccinated and boosted.