July 22, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Jan. 6 panel accuses former President Trump of dereliction of duty for ignoring pleas to call off the mob at the Capitol. Then, Russia and Ukraine reach an agreement to resume grain shipments out of the area, alleviating some of the food insecurity wrought by the war. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the Jan. 6 hearings and Democrats' climate agenda.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: