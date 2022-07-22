Friday on the NewsHour, the Jan. 6 panel accuses former President Trump of dereliction of duty for ignoring pleas to call off the mob at the Capitol. Then, Russia and Ukraine reach an agreement to resume grain shipments out of the area, alleviating some of the food insecurity wrought by the war. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the Jan. 6 hearings and Democrats' climate agenda.