Brooks and Capehart on the political chaos in the House

David Brooks:

I don't think they're anti-McCarthy.

I think there's two schools. Chip Roy, who was earlier in the program, a congressman with a goatee, he does want to change the rules. And there's a case to be made that Congress needs reform. Most of them are not like that.

And, in my view, it's wrong to call them very conservative. There are a lot of Republicans who are very conservative. These are nihilists. They came here, and they're quite open about that, especially with their friends, and they say, we just want to burn the place down.

And we normally think, those of us who go in even journalism or go into political life, for sure, that you have some positive agenda, like, you want to do something good for the country. That is absent in these people. It's a posture of rejection, a posture of negativity.

And so they just want to be negative, be oppositional, and then go on TV and say everyone else has screwed up. And so this is a form of nihilism that is in the Republican Party. It's certainly in the conservative media sphere. Tucker Carlson was very much on these guys' side.

And it's something really that's a menace to the health of that party.