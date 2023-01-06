McCarthy still short of votes to become speaker, but emerging deal chips away at holdouts

Lisa Desjardins:

Let's take a look at this. This is very interesting stuff that we will be talking about perhaps for the next two years.

First, at the top of that list, Mr. McCarthy has agreed to allow any single member of the Republican Conference to call a motion to vacate, a motion to challenge his own speakership. That is something that's existed before, but in the last few speakerships did not.

And, in addition to that, he has also agreed to allow more Freedom Caucus members on key committees like the Rules Committee. Those are — the opposition to his speakership largely came from the Freedom Caucus. Finally, he has agreed to bring more votes to the floor. That's something that I think McCarthy has said in the past that he wants an open process, more amendments, more chances for House members to put something out there that may win or may lose.

But that is a strain on any speakership's power, because, essentially, one of the speaker's real authorities is to determine what has the muster to pass in the House. Here he is saying, I will let many more ideas reign, but that does diminish the role of the speaker.