Capehart and Abernathy on the GOP censuring its members, Fed nominees, rising crime rates

Jonathan Capehart and Gary Abernathy, both columnists for The Washington Post, join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including Pence's pushback against Trump, Republican Party’s censuring of two members of Congress, President Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board, and rising crime rates.
Correction: During this segment, we referred to Sarah Bloom Raskin as an economist. She is an attorney who has long worked on economic policy. She previously served as a deputy secretary of the Treasury, a former member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and a former financial regulator.