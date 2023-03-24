Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s legal woes and TikTok’s future in the U.S.

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including the latest developments in former President Trump’s legal woes, the debate over parental say in school curricula and the future of TikTok in the U.S.

