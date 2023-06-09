Brooks and Marcus on the Trump indictment and the political fallout to come

David Brooks:

Yes, I think this — this morning, I was blase. I said, OK, he had these documents. We knew it. We saw the pictures from Mar-a-Lago.

And then, when the indictment came out, I was like, oh, there's always another layer down with this guy. What shocked me in particular was the nuclear programs, our own vulnerabilities. He's sharing our Iran plans with buddies at a golf course.

And I don't see those as documents. Those are human beings. Those are American lives. Those are people who are helping the United States around the world who are put at risk. Those are American soldiers and Marines and airmen and seamen who are put at risk. And so the lack of reverence, lack of sense of responsibility for the people who were serving under his command is just so offensive.

And then the just the — he — I had this thought. I — he's just a mean boy. He's like an 8-year-old boy who wanted these documents for some willful reason, who could not admit error.

And my friend Andrew Sullivan made the point today that, whenever there's a situation where Donald Trump has to be equal with everybody, the rules have to apply equally, he will ride roughshod over that system and behave in a way so, I'm not equal to everybody else. It's just me. The rules don't apply to me.

And it's Greek in its exposure of his character flaws.