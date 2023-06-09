DOJ accuses Trump of showing off classified documents and defying order to return them

Lisa Desjardins:

Smith's announcement was just a few minutes' long. He took no questions, but the unsealed indictment spoke for him.

In words and photos, it alleges Trump kept classified documents, including military secrets, in places like bathrooms, showers and a ballroom at his Florida estate. The indictment centers around testimony from Trump attorneys about Trump's own words, alleging he bragged about possessing a senior military official's plan of attack, and then went on to say: "As president, I could have declassified it. Now I can't. It's still secret."

Later, the indictment alleges he told attorneys: "Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"

Last night, the former president took to social media knowing this was coming and railed against the indictment as a political hit job.

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States: Our country is going to hell, and they come after Donald Trump, weaponizing the Justice Department, weaponizing the FBI. We can't let this continue to go on, because it's ripping our country to shreds. We have such big problems, and this shouldn't be one of them.

So, I just want to tell you, I'm an innocent man. I did nothing wrong. And we will fight this out, just like we have been fighting for seven years.