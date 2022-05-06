Brooks and Tumulty on Roe v. Wade, culture wars and Trump’s impact on the midterms

Leave your feedback
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including the latest developments from the U.S. Supreme Court leaks, culture wars, what early primary election results could mean for this year's midterms and the war in Ukraine.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: