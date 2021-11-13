Busy shops, fewer workers: Portland grapples with post-pandemic reality

Hari Sreenivasan:

For the past year and a half every city in America has struggled with the back-and-forth of life during a pandemic: between shutdowns, partial shutdowns, re-openings and partial re-openings.

Here in Portland, Maine, that means an economy that is bustling on the one hand, struggling on the other.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker was here in 2020 and he came back recently to revisit some of the residents, government officials and business owners as they work on ways to move forward.