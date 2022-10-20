California ends cruising ban that targeted Chicano low-rider culture

For decades, many cities in California have enacted bans against cruising, where people parade their custom-built low-rider cars on city streets. But recently there’s been a push to overturn those ordinances, which many argue have been used to unfairly target Latinos. William Brangham reports for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

