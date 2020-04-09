California Gov. Gavin Newsom on responding to coronavirus early

Judy Woodruff:

States across the country have taken aggressive measures to lessen the effects of COVID-19, some more successfully than others.

California was among the first to report cases of the virus. Today, the state has around 17,000 confirmed cases and roughly 450 coronavirus-related deaths.

To help us understand where his state stands right now, I'm joined by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Governor Newsom, thank you very much for joining us on the "NewsHour."

California, 40 million people live in your state, and yet, at this point, if I read the numbers correctly, you have only about a 10th the number of cases of New York, which has half as many people as California does.

How do you explain that?