California looks to increase ‘gate money’ to help people adjust to life after prison

William Brangham
In our ongoing coverage of America’s criminal justice system, we explore what’s called “gate money." That's the small sums that some states give to people when they walk out of prison. Advocates argue this money is too little to help people during those crucial days. As part of our series “Searching for Justice,” William Brangham looks at a California plan to dramatically increase this assistance.

