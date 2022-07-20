Calls for climate action grow as heat waves envelop the U.S. and Europe

Geoff Bennett:

Firefighters in Spain and France are still battling wildfires in the south. And temperatures in the U.K. finally fell after breaking records yesterday.

As Europe's heat wave rages on, oppressive and dangerous heat is spreading across the U.S. More than 100 million Americans in 28 states are now under heat advisories. Texas and Oklahoma saw record temperatures, with heat indexes as high as 115 degrees in some areas and wildfires. Residents in the Central and Northeast parts of the country are bracing for blistering heat this week.

The heat wave is the latest call to action on climate change, as President Biden today unveiled a new set of executive actions.