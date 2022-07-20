What cities can do to prepare for rising temperatures

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, Phoenix is one of those cities. It created the first publicly funded Office of Heat Response and Mitigation to focus on heat-related problems.

I'm joined by its director, David Hondula, to talk about what cities can do to be better prepared.

David, thank you for joining the "NewsHour."

Phoenix is used to months of triple-digit temperatures, but when you see triple digits in the U.K., when you see Austin, Texas, experiencing 40 days already of triple digits this summer, is that shocking, even to you?

David Hondula, Phoenix Office of Heat Response and Mitigation: Those are shocking numbers.

And thanks for having us on, Stephanie.

Shocking numbers and numbers that leave us really concerned about what the public health impacts of this extreme heat will be in communities where the infrastructure has historically not been designed for it. We are fortunate in Phoenix that coping with heat has been part of daily life for decades.

But the type of extreme heat we're seeing now playing out is not something that communities everywhere have been dealing with. And, unfortunately, we're already seeing reports about a really significant public health toll in those locations.