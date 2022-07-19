Scorching heat wave continues to engulf Europe, smashing temperature records

Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded in Britain as the country baked under super-heated air that sparked fires, buckled train tracks and touched off a torrent of emergency calls. It was part of a wider weather emergency that lasted for days and stretched across Europe. Stephanie Sy reports.

