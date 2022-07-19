Scorching heat wave continues to engulf Europe, smashing temperature records

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Stephanie Sy
Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded in Britain as the country baked under super-heated air that sparked fires, buckled train tracks and touched off a torrent of emergency calls. It was part of a wider weather emergency that lasted for days and stretched across Europe. Stephanie Sy reports.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
