Calls to release more graphic images of deadly attacks meet opposition

William Brangham:

Judy, that discussion centers around whether the media should show graphic images of precisely what gun violence does to its victims.

For example, some of the children who were shot in Uvalde, Texas, were so disfigured that they could only be identified by their sneakers or by DNA samples. Should images of that kind of violence ever be shown? What purpose would it serve? And who gets to decide?

There are, of course, strong opinions on all sides of this debate. We wrestle with it here at the "NewsHour."

And so we wanted to hear tonight from two voices, first, someone who believes that, on balance, the public does need to see these tragedies explicitly. Ed Wasserman teaches journalism and was the dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at U.C. Berkeley.

I spoke with him earlier today.

Ed Wasserman, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

I know you didn't come to this position easily, but can you make the case? Why should these images be shown?

Ed Wasserman, U.C. Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism: It is true that it is not an easy judgment to make, and it is unquestionably true that there are powerful ethical arguments against the position that I'm going to put forth, which is, I think, what the media ought to — concerns what the media ought to be doing.

Certainly, showing images of this kind of carnage is tremendously traumatic for the public. These are images that haunt and that stalk people after they have seen them. And it's a tremendous disrespect and indignity to the people who have lost loved ones.

So there's no question but that the kinds of images that I'm talking about putting into wider circulation are going to come at a cost. My concern is that we are a powerfully visual culture, and we believe things when we see them.

And our dominant images that the public takes away from these killings are somber, respectful images of candlelight vigil and quietly mourning parents. And that is doing a gross injustice to the actual carnage that's being perpetrated.

And I think that until — in the same way that Black Lives Matter came to light when the images of people being killed by police became publicly available, I think we're not going to were not going to respond to these incidents of massacres with the anger and disgust that they demand until we have a chance to see just what has been done.