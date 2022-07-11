News Wrap: Death toll rises in Ukraine after Russian strike on apartment block

Judy Woodruff:

A federal judge has said no to delaying Steve Bannon's trial for contempt of Congress. It's set to begin next Monday.

The former Trump White House adviser had refused to cooperate with the January 6 investigation. Then he reversed course over the weekend. Bannon's lawyers would not say if today's ruling changes his decision to testify.

President Biden hailed a new federal law aimed at gun violence today, but he also called for more. He said it's time to hold gun owners accountable for weapons used in shootings. The president spoke 16 days after signing the new law and one week after the attack on a July 4 parade outside Chicago. We will return to this after the news summary.

Police in South Africa are still hunting for five gunmen who killed 15 people in a crowded bar early Sunday. The attack in Soweto was the worst of three such incidents that killed 21 people in all. Gunmen burst into taverns and fired scores of rounds. Investigators suspect regional and ethnic rivalries or fights between crime gangs.

In Ukraine, the death toll rose to 31 in a Russian missile strike Saturday on an apartment block in the Donetsk region. Farther north, rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. Today — that was today, and killing at least six people and wounding dozens. Survivors said they had no warning.