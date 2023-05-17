Cambodian refugee’s restaurant provides space to heal and celebrate culture

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and our Student Reporting Labs explored how food is tied to culture and identity. Student reporter Sandeep Brijesh Pillai of the Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon, found one Cambodian refugee whose restaurant helps him heal from his tragic family history and provides a space to share his culture.
