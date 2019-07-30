Can schools spare kids ‘lunch shaming’ while still paying the bills?

John Yang:

Every school day, millions of children across the county sit down to lunch in their cafeterias, whether it includes a scoop of tater tots or a tray of fruits and vegetables.

About 20 million students, those whose household income is below 185 percent of the poverty line, are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, subsidized by the federal government.

But when other students show up without enough money to pay for lunch, school districts end up picking up the tab. Some 75 percent of school districts reported carrying meal debt at the end of the 2017 school year, some running as high as $865,000.

Some schools pressure students in order to compel their parents to settle up, a practice known as school lunch shaming. A federal report said that, in 2014, nearly half of all school districts had policies that singled out students for unpaid school lunch balances.

In May, the Warwick, Rhode Island, Public School District announced on its Facebook page that any student with an unpaid balance would be served a sunflower butter and jelly sandwich, instead of the school's regular hot lunch. That sparked national outrage and an outpouring of donations to help cover the district's $78,000 school lunch debt, including $40,000 from the CBS show "The Talk."