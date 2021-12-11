Can this innovative housing model help solve California’s affordable housing crisis?

Hari Sreenivasan:

California is facing a severe housing crisis as rents and the price of homes skyrocket and the population surges.

In July ,the state's legislature passed a package of bills to address housing and homelessness and increase affordable housing. In it was $500 million which nonprofit organizations can use to preserve housing when foreclosure — or risk of foreclosure — bring tenants closer to eviction. These efforts include an affordable housing model — the community land trust — which is gaining steam across the country.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano reports from the San Francisco Bay Area.

This story is part of our ongoing series, Chasing the Dream: Poverty, Opportunity and Justice in America.