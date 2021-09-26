Can urban reforestation help lower rising temperatures?

Karla Murthy:

Those benefits include keeping neighborhoods cooler, lowering energy bills and absorbing heat-trapping carbon-dioxide from the air. trees also capture stormwater runoff, improve air quality and increase property values.

To reap those benefits, the Coalition developed a plan to reach 30 percent tree cover across the city by the year 2040. But reaching that goal is more complicated than just planting more trees and will take a massive city-wide effort.