With Angela Merkel leaving, Germany goes to polls in landmark election

Thomas Sparrow:

It was significant, one of the first reasons why it was significant is the fact that it was the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as German chancellor. This is very unusual in German politics, in German politics, normally, power is actually defended or lost at the ballot box. But Angela Merkel in 2018 actually said that she did not want to be a candidate this time around. So for Germans, it is essentially a very difficult decision. It marks a completely new era and that is certainly one of the reasons why this has been so tight.

But another element that explains why this is such a special election, such an important election, it's really because the country is very polarized. And that's something that we can clearly see now as those first results started to come in, the fact that those big tent parties, which in the past got a majority of the votes, which basically grouped all sorts of different people from different parts of Germany, well, that's no longer the case. And now German voters have plenty of different options. So these two elements explain why essentially that the race has been so tight and also what makes this election so special.