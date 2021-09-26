Broadway throws open its doors as it returns from its longest shutdown

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tonight's Tony awards for the 2019-2020 season that preceded Broadway's shut down during the pandemic will be presented just a few weeks after New York's theaters officially reopened.

Major Broadway hits, like "Hamilton" and "The Lion King", have returned, as well as smaller, off-Broadway productions.

NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green spoke with the author of "Sanctuary City"–a new play, which recently received a glowing review in the New York Times. It opened this week– 18 months later than expected.