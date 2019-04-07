Rwanda builds new national identity 25 years after genocide

Benedict Moran:

While some may hide their pasts, none can forget them. Many suffer from post-traumatic stress. A new study in the journal Psychiatry, research suggests that their children, many of whom weren't even born then are more likely than other children to suffer from trauma. And there are other medical problems, some of them life-threatening. An estimated 250-to 500-thousand mostly Tutsi women and girls were raped during the genocide. Many were infected with HIV. Adera: When the killing started, I went to my neighbor to try and seek refuge. I thought he would protect me. But he raped me. And he gave me HIV. I had to choose between death and staying there, I had no way out.