Can the Electoral College system be changed?

Miles Park:

Well there's really two ways that if you were going to get rid of the electoral college system that you would do it. The first would be changing the constitution, which as we know, it is very very difficult to do. You would need two-thirds of the House of Representatives, two-thirds of the Senate, and then three-quarters of states to agree to such a change. That kind of system or that kind of support I should say just isn't there for very many issues.

The other way would be at the state by state level, which is something a few states have signed onto this pact to basically say we're going to give our electoral college votes to whoever wins the national popular vote, no matter if that person won the actual election in our state. If enough states that agreed to such a pact that it got up to that 270 electoral college vote number, then you could theoretically have the result of a national popular vote election but keep the Electoral College system intact.

At this point we're not anywhere near that 270 vote number. Enough states have signed on to equal about 180 electoral college votes at this point.