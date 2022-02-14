Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers as demonstrations persist

John Yang:

What started as a protest against a requirement that Canadian truckers to be vaccinated has spiraled into a larger movement voicing a more general frustration against pandemic-related restrictions.

It's also been a hotbed for conservative and far-right activism. A recent poll shows the demonstrations are a vocal minority in Canada, with almost two thirds of those surveyed saying they oppose them.

Shannon Thomas, Resident of Ottawa: It's just I feel like I'm living in a different country, like I'm in the States. It just makes me really sad to see all these people waving Canadian flags, acting like patriots, when, really, it's kind of the most sad and embarrassing thing I have ever seen.