New poll reveals political mood ahead of midterms and how young voters could sway outcome

Lisa Desjardins:

Who's going to win? That's the question everyone wants to know, right?

We asked, of course, in this election, do you prefer Republicans or Democrats? Let's look at where the country is right now in this poll. It does not get closer than that, 46 percent of Americans in our survey saying Democrats, 46 percent Republican. That little tiny gray space in the middle, that's the 8 percent who didn't have a preference either way.

Now, I will say, Judy, this looks like a dead heat. When you ask voters who say, I will definitely vote, Republicans have a slight advantage, just a little one. But it's really just as close as it could be in this election.

So we wanted to know, of course, what's on voters' mind, what's going to affect whether — who they vote for. And we look at the issues, and here's what we know right now voters are thinking about. If you look by party, Republicans say inflation is their top concern, 54 percent, independents, also 40 percent

Democrats, look at that number there; 42 percent of Democrats now say that the issue that gets the most attention from them, preserving democracy. Judy, that is a significant change from just a few months ago, when the top issue for Democrats was abortion.

Now, there are still a number of Democrats, I think about a third of Democrats, top of mind is abortion. But that issue was really driving some enthusiasm for Democrats that we just don't see in the poll anymore.