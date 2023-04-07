Capehart and Abernathy on Trump’s indictment and his hold on the GOP

Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart and columnist Gary Abernathy join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including Trump's hold on the Republican party as he faces legal issues and the expulsion of two Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee.

