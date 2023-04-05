The political fallout from the felony charges against Trump

Geoff Bennett:

Following his historic arrest and arraignment, former President Donald Trump returned last night to his Florida estate, where he delivered a defiant and embittered address to the nation.

While his indictment has been written into the history books, the political impact is an account still being written.

We're going to speak shortly with two GOP strategists, but, first, a look at how Republicans are responding to Mr. Trump's escalating legal troubles.

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States: I never thought anything like this could happen in America.