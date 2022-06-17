Capehart and Gerson on the Jan. 6 hearings, gun legislation, the importance of Juneteenth

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart and Washington Post opinion columnist Michael Gerson join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including new revelations after the third public hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and a framework for gun regulations is beginning to splinter as senators try to turn broad agreements into law.
