Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Jan. 6 hearings and a framework for gun legislation

Judy Woodruff:

The high-profile congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol and how to address gun violence in America are two of the issues taking center stage in this midterm election year.

To discuss the political stakes, I'm joined by Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

Hello to both of you. Welcome to the program on this Monday.

Let's pick up with the story we have just been hearing from William and Lisa's reporting on this framework for a deal.

Tam, you have been watching this as its unfolded the last few weeks. Does this look like it has a chance to become law, pass the Senate, and then be agreed on and signed by the president?