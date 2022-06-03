Brooks and Capehart on the wave of gun violence in America

Jonathan Capehart:

So, like you, when I saw the news, it just broke my heart.

Imagine, you're going to this place where you are fearing the worst, that your child is dead, and you're going to go identify the body. And then a person comes to you and says, we need to swab your cheek because that's the only way we're going to be able to identify your child.

I don't have children, and it just tore me to pieces. Please excuse me for that turn of phrase there.

I go back, and I think I side with former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who wrote an op-ed where he said, you know what, we need to see. We need to see the bodies. We need to see this, for the very reason you were just talking about, in order to shock the country, not in a prurient way, but in a way that says, we must do something here.

And I go back to Mamie Till. Her son Emmett Till was lynched, totally disfigured in Mississippi. And she decided, you know what? The world, the nation needs to see what they did to my child. And she — when she did that, as shocking as it was, it advanced the cause of civil rights in this country.

I would not want to be a parent that would have to decide whether that's a choice I would want to make. But if a child were — I'm sorry — if a parent were to do that, were to have the courage to — and the heroism to say, I want the nation, I want the world to see what an AR-15 did to my child, I would support that parent 1000 percent.

So, I'm just rendered — I'm rendered speechless by just even having to talk about this. But I don't know what else — what else can be done to just get any kind of action to protect — to protect families.