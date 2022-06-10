Brooks and Capehart on the Jan. 6 hearing and the push for gun safety legislation

Leave your feedback
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including how the country is reckoning with the fallout from Jan. 6 after the House select committee held its first public hearing on the Capitol attack, and the continued debate over gun safety legislation after a spate on mass shootings.
