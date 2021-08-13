Capehart and Gerson on the Taliban’s march across Afghanistan, dire climate change data

William Brangham:

With Afghanistan falling into the hands of the Taliban, the planet warming to dangerous levels, and the Delta variant running rampant through unvaccinated communities, this week may have felt chaotic to many. It certainly did to me.

Luckily, to help us make sense of it all, we have the analysis of Capehart and Gerson. That's Jonathan Capehart and Michael Gerson, both columnists for The Washington Post. David Brooks is on vacation.

Gentlemen, very good to see you. Thank you for being here.

Jonathan, I want to start first with Afghanistan.

You heard the ambassador from Afghanistan saying the sense is that they feel abandoned by the Biden administration, by the American government more broadly. The Taliban has basically galloped to complete, near complete control of that country. What do you make of all of this?