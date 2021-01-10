Capitol riot: The ‘third world’ trope offends, misreads history

Lucia Dammert:

When we talk about, you know, civil wars or dictatorships in Latin America, mainly in the 70s and 80s, we have this process of moving towards some ideas of socialism being implemented, Latin America. And for that reason, either the U.S. on some of the armed forces in Latin America, in cases such as Chile, Argentina, Brazil, but also Peru, Ecuador and others, there was a fight over what is what type of model of development we will have.

And in that sense, military personnel, along with the economic elite, move into these coup d'etats that actually put aside any possibility to move forward into a more socialist type of model. And in that sense, most of the actions of the U.S. during the 70s and 80s were mostly linked to their economic-political agenda. That, of course, it was, again, socialism or communism. And in most cases, we have even documents that show participation in harboring or helping armed forces and political elite people to do these things.