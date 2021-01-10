Vaccine distribution, like tests, is a state-led effort in the U.S.

Caroline Chen:

So right now, we do have two variants, one that is commonly known as the UK variant and one that's coming out of South Africa that the data is pointing towards them being more highly transmissible right now. And that is a concern.

As far as we have been able to see, we have no reason to think that the vaccine is not going to be effective against them. So that's good news. However, one thing that I'd point out is that the more cases there are out there, the more widely spread the coronavirus is, the more chances it has to continue mutating and to produce more variants.

So this is not the time for us to say, oh, great, there's the vaccine and we can lower our guard. And it doesn't matter if we have more cases because the vaccine is on its way. Like we have to continue to be vigilant right now and not give the coronavirus more chances to mutate and produce variants that might be able to escape our vaccine.