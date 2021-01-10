Dan Rather on the Capitol attack, the state of our nation and ‘What Unites Us’

Dan Rather:

Well, I think it boggles everybody's mind, including my own, because we're still on the edge of this whole new world of social media, the internet, the internet's great possibilities for good, such as educating and giving truthful information. But on the other hand, the dark side, which you're pointing out so well, which has to concern us all, that misinformation, outright lies, propaganda, all of this gets loose on the internet.

This is a very concerning time. I'm an optimist by nature and by experience, but we have to be realistic. We all know that part of being an adult is to recognize that you have to deal with what is real, reality, not what you hope will be. And the reality for us now, is it all on the table. To use a poker term, everything is on the table for this country. And we need to recognize that, that we can have a great future, a future bigger and better than anything of fathers and mothers ever dreamed of.

But we have to move because we're teetering on the only imbalance, if you will, of just what you describe the world in which truth is rarely pure, never easy to come by and increasingly difficult to sort out. And I am concerned, and I think this is the question within your question, how we deal with the fact that, what, over 76 million Americans voted to put Donald Trump back into office and a very large majority of those are now convinced that our new president-elect, Joe Biden, is illegitimate. This is a danger within and the events at the capital, which sort of brought things to a head for the moment, won't be the last time that we're going to have to deal with this reality.