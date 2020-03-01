Capturing 1960’s music icons from jazz clubs to Woodstock

Christopher Booker:

There are two ways to consider the photographs of Jim Marshall.

First, the technical. Few photographers working in the '60s and '70s could match his ability to work with and use natural light — the contrast in his images are a road-map in how to exploit darks and lights.

And second, proximity. Backstage and up-close, his photos are unguarded — snapshots from the view-point of a very close friend.

But, to consider the work of Jim Marshall, you must also consider the way Jim Marshall worked. A process his longtime assistant Amelia Davis recently tried to explain in her documentary, "Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall."