On Super Tuesday, Dems can gain delegates without winning a primary

Jeff Greenfield:

Democrats do award some delegates to a state's overall winner, but most of the delegates are based on how well they do in individual Congressional districts.

For comparison, just look at the last campaign. When Donald Trump won the New York Republican primary with 60 percent of the vote, he won 93 percent of the states' delegates. When Clinton won the New York Democratic primary with 58 percent of the vote, she got about 56 percent of the delegates, with Senator Bernie Sanders collecting the rest.

Because Democrats do not have winner-take-all rules, you can win a fair number of delegates without actually "winning" a primary at all.

But there's a catch: that 15 percent threshold can also dramatically boost a front-runner in a crowded field:

Take Senator Sanders and California, with its 415 pledged delegates.

Polls not only show Sanders with a large statewide lead—they show every other candidate struggling to hit 15 percent.

If no one else gets above that mark, Sanders would get all of the 144 statewide delegates. That's about a third of all the delegates in the state. If that holds true in many of California's 53 Congressional districts, Sanders would get the lion's share of those remaining delegates as well.

So it's conceivable that a candidate like Sanders could win a big majority of the delegates, with far less than a majority of voters.

But the same rules that boost a contender in a crowded field, can also make gaining ground in a narrowed field very hard.

In the last two contested Democratic primaries – 2008 and 2016 – there were only two major candidates, so getting to that 15 percent threshold wasn't hard at all. But making up serious ground was also nearly impossible with no winner-take-all contests.

That's what doomed Clinton in her race against Barack Obama in 2008 — and it's what guaranteed her victory over Sanders last time out.