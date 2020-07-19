Caring for an adult child with disabilities in retirement

Hari Sreenivasan:

Advances in healthcare and changes in public policy have helped increase the life expectancy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Many of them now live at home.

But for the hundreds of thousands of aging caregivers of adult children with disabilities – many worry about what happens when they can no longer care for their loved ones. NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker traveled to Rock County, Wisconsin to see what one community is doing to prepare.

This story is part of our ongoing series "Rethinking Lifespan" and parts were reported before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were in effect.