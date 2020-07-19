Inside the fight for denied compensation for healthcare workers

Christina Jewett:

We worked on this story and another in close proximity and the sister of a nurse who recently died, she talked about the last days that her sister lived in.

One of the things she spent time doing was proving that she got COVID at work for her own worker's compensation claim that she was expecting to backfill some lost wages. That was something she spent the last days of her life doing, where her employer certainly had those records where they could have seen she cared for a patient who, you know, at the time she cared for him, wasn't known that person had COVID, but later it became apparent that it was a COVID patient. S

o that was a little bit saddening, just to know that that's a person who bravely went to work caring for incredibly sick patients and had that as sort of some of the last hours of their waking life.