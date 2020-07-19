As cases skyrocket, Texas officials disagree over testing

Joey Palacios:

So there is a county called Hidalgo County. On Friday, for instance, there were 450 people who tested positive. And this is a county of about 800,000 people or so. They have 267 deaths in Hidalgo County, and yet its population is around 800,000. Whereas here in Bexar County in San Antonio, we also have about that number of deaths as well, maybe around 240 or so. But we have two million people here.

And one of the big things to note is that Hidalgo is a heavily Latino community. And we have seen this virus disproportionately affect people of color. It affects the black community, affects the Latino community. And so you're seeing a higher number of deaths in a county that is that is very heavily populated by Latinos.