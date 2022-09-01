CDC advisors endorse new boosters to fight omicron variant of COVID-19

Geoff Bennett:

Judy, while the rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has fallen sharply from its peak this past winter, deaths are still holding steady at more than 400 per day.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have now redesigned their vaccines to be more effective against the latest, more transmissible Omicron subvariants. Health officials hope that the reformulated boosters will provide Americans with the most up-to-date protection and keep a lid on hospitalizations and deaths.

But questions remain over how effective these booster shots will be.

For more on all this I'm joined by Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine and a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

And welcome back to the "NewsHour." It's good to have you with us.

So, this is the first time, as you know, that the COVID vaccine has been reformulated. Pfizer's updated boosters for people ages 12 and older. Moderna's version is for adults, people ages 18 and older.

But for which groups will these updated vaccines be the most effective?

Dr. Celine Gounder, Infectious Disease and Public Health Specialist: Geoff, it's the same groups who have been higher risk all along who will benefit the most from vaccination with these updated boosters, that is to say, people who are ages 50 and up, people who are immunocompromised.

Those are the groups that will benefit the most in terms of prevention of severe disease, hospitalization and death. And so if you fall into one of those categories, age 50 and up or immunocompromised, you should be lining up to get one of these updated boosters as soon as possible.