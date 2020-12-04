Indigenous ‘helpers’ train to combat high maternal mortality rates

Judy Woodruff:

Women in the United States are more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than anywhere else in the developed world, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

Native American women face some of the highest rates of death. And in Arizona, those disparities are even more profound.

From the Cronkite School of Journalism, Jennifer Alvarez reports on a unique effort to combat maternal mortality among Native Americans.

This story was filmed prior to the pandemic.